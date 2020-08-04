Commissioners OK early LCSO law levy ballot

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County’s law enforcement levy has always enjoyed wide victory margins at the polls. In May 2018, it passed handily 70% to 30%, with 16,702 votes in favor and 7,180 against.

Tuesday morning, Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker approved putting the next four-year levy on the November ballot, two years before the current levy runs out.

It would not be an extension of the current levy and would not take effect until the current levy expires. It would kick in on July 1, 2022, and run through June 30, 2026.

Chairman Nyquist said that watching the nationwide effort by some communities to defund law enforcement was a factor in proposing the early ballot measure.

“If this passes, this would surely be an asset in recruiting staff, and it also helps us keep our good current staff longer,” Nyquist said.

The current levy is $2.83 per $1,000 of property valuation. The proposed levy would be for $3.08 per $1,000. The levy provides funding for the Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney’s Office.

Sheriff Jim Yon said after the meeting that he has always been a fan of getting the levy on the ballot as early as possible, just in case it failed.