Linn County Commissioners John Lindsey and Will Tucker have delayed until Aug. 6 a decision regarding a Sweet Home family's 108-acre Crawfordsville Drive property.
The decision to delay came at the commissioners' Tuesday meeting. Commissioner Roger Nyquist was not present.
Ron and Virginia Henthorne own the property, which is about a half-mile west of Crawfordsville Drive and Scott Mountain Road intersection and northeast of the unincorporated community of Crawfordsville. They hope to rezone it from farm/forest to nonresource under the county’s planning regulations with an eye toward possibly developing a subdivision there.
The Linn County Planning Commission took up the issue June 11 and recommended approval. The project has not reached the point of requiring an application to develop a subdivision.
Property consultant Lynn Merrill of Acreage Land Solutions told the commissioners the Henthornes would like to proceed to the point of determining where septic tanks and potable water wells could be sited. He said the family is asking for designations of 5-acre minimum plots to allow flexibility in creating buffer zones near sensitive areas and that the likelihood that 20 lots would be developed is minimal.
Merrill said he and the Henthornes have met with Udell Engineering staff as well as the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District. He said the Henthornes plan to harvest dead or dying Douglas fir trees affected by drought.
“Ron Henthorne knows he needs to harvest the dead trees as a fire safety measure,” he said.
According to Merrill, the Henthornes have also worked with adjoining forest managers Cascade Timber Consulting of Sweet Home and have a helipond on the property.
“They also plan to build a fire trail around the property that would double as a recreational trail for property owners,” Merrill said.
But several neighbors opposed to the Henthornes’ plans also spoke Tuesday, expressing concerns about increased traffic on the two-lane Crawfordsville Drive, possible increased fire dangers and adequate water supplies.
Debra Branson said she is concerned about the proposed land use's effect on area wells. “I’m getting ready to retire and have put a lot of money into my property,” she said. “I don’t want more traffic.”
Neighbors Brenda and Corby Wilson cited concerns about potential wildland and structure fires.
Brenda Wilson presented the commissioners with a petition signed by 21 area landowners. She did not believe neighbors had been given enough notification or information about the issue. Her husband, a retired firefighter/EMT, expressed concern about having only one road into and out of what could be a subdivision. He said he worked the 2003 B&B Fire in the Cascade Range, which burned more than 90,000 acres of Oregon forest, and would hate to see a similar event in his backyard.
“There won’t be any fire hydrants,” he said. “All water will come in on tenders. And what about EMT response times to this area?”
Phillip Calloway said he has a 38-acre tree farm near the Henthorne property and is worried that up to 20 homes would be detrimental to the area’s livability. He is especially concerned about the adverse effect a subdivision might have on a pigeon-roosting area near mineral springs.
The commissioners decided to allow additional written comments to the Planning and Building Department until 5 p.m. July 9. Written responses to those comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. July 16. The Henthornes will have until 5 p.m. July 23 to respond, and the commissioners will have two weeks to review the materials before taking up the issue again at 10 a.m. Aug. 6.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Approved a contract with Norene Collins of NW Mobile Cuisine to provide concessions at Linn County facilities on Foster Reservoir. She will provide a portable food and beverage cart/trailer that will serve Lewis Creek Park, Edgewater Marina and Sunnyside County Park through August. The county will receive 15 percent of gross sales. Parks Director Brian Carroll said campers and boaters have wanted this type of service for some time.
• Approved an agreement with the Department of Revenue to receive $4,400 to help improve accuracy of some county mapping.
• Approved no-parking regulations on a portion of Queen Avenue southwest of Albany along the Calapooia River. The area has become a traffic hazard due to the number of people who park along the roadway to access the river. Unauthorized camping on area private property has also become an issue.
• Approved the closure of Foster Dam from 8 p.m. July 12 to midnight July 13 for the annual Sportsman’s Holiday fireworks show sponsored by the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District.
• Approved a 2.25% cost of living adjustment for all Teamsters Union employees.
• Approved a contract not to exceed $40,000 for transportation services with Mark Volmert Consulting of La Habra, California.