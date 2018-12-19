The Linn County Board of Commissioners has unanimously denied a request by Virgle and Wendy Reynolds, who live on Brewster Road near Lebanon, to raise and sell pigs on a limited basis on property zoned rural residential.
Tuesday’s decision came after a Nov. 28 hearing was continued until Commissioner Will Tucker’s return from Washington, D.C. The Linn County Planning Commission had denied a conditional use variance on Sept. 11.
Board chairman Roger Nyquist made it clear he was against allowing the commercial husbandry of swine in a rural residential area.
“Look, if a guy has some grass and wants to put a steer or two on it to keep the grass down, that’s fine, but I cannot support commercial livestock activity in a rural residential zone,” he said.
He added, “What something is zoned matters. It’s rural, but it’s also residential. It’s not rural commercial or rural livestock commercial.”
Nyquist said the Reynolds’ desire to raise pigs on the property “is just not compatible” with surrounding uses.
Commissioner John Lindsey was leaning toward approval, with conditions including how long a boar could remain on the property, as well as the number of acres on which the pigs could be kept so as to keep a workable distance between the pigs and neighbors.
But he ultimately voted to deny the permit, as did Tucker who from the outset said he did not believe the operation would be compatible in the area.
The Reynolds have owned 14.5 acres for about four years. Soon after purchasing the property, they began raising pigs, first in an old turkey shed and then free-range in pastures.
Last month, Wendy Reynolds told Nyquist and Lindsey that the couple planned to keep one boar (a male pig) and two sows at most times. Sows have more than one litter of piglets per year and since the pigs would be pasture-raised instead of raised in a controlled confinement, it would take longer for them to mature to a slaughter weight of about 250 pounds.
The Reynolds hoped to keep some of the pork for their own use and then sell other pigs to customers who would pay for the cost of the meat and custom wrapping, and give the Reynolds half of the processed meat as payment.
The couple also wanted to sell weaner pigs — young pigs that weigh 40 to 80 pounds — to 4-H club members.
But last month, neighbors objected to the Reynolds’ plans, citing issues with the couple's failure to keep the pigs on their own property and about the odors associated with pig manure.