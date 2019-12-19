Commissioners concerned about norovirus issues

A recent outbreak of norovirus that led to the closure of Albany schools caused the Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday morning to discuss its role in how such closures are determined.
Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker were concerned that emails distributed by the school district used the term “in consultation with” the Linn County Public Health Department.
The commissioners said the county has no authority to determine such a closure and GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff told the Democrat-Herald Wednesday that is true.
“We would never leave the call of closing schools up to the county commissioners,” she said. “That decision stands wholly in the hands of school district.”
Goff said the school district had consulted with the health departments in both Linn and Benton counties, as well as with the Oregon Health Authority.
“The decision was made based on information about how the norovirus spreads provided by both county health departments and the percentage of our students who were affected,” she said.
Stool samples had been taken from staff members at Periwinkle Elementary on Nov. 22, but the results were not known when school was canceled on Nov. 25, according to Goff.
Goff also communicated by email with board chairman Nyquist and included information from Debby Uri of the Linn County Health Department.
Uri had outlined protocols used to deal with norovirus outbreaks, such as notifying the local health department within 24 hours, tracking cases, getting stool samples, restricting sick students, deep-cleaning facilities and surfaces — especially restrooms — and limiting visitors.
The protocol also includes canceling group activities and enforcing a strict hand-washing policy.
Nyquist said he has two children in the Albany school system and was “concerned" when his family learned classes were being canceled due to the virus in several elementary schools.
You have free articles remaining.
“My first thought was ‘In consultation with whom?,’” Nyquist said after learning about the closures in an email thread. “To my understanding, we were asked about how to clean the schools and how to test for the virus, but to my knowledge, we were never asked by the school district if they should discontinue classes.”
Goff said the term “consultation” referred to the guidance the school district received concerning how to detect norovirus and how to mitigate its effect, not in whether classes should be canceled.
Commissioner Tucker said he has been on cruise ships during virus outbreaks and staff members initiated decontamination protocols immediately, which is what the GAPS board did in terms of using bleach solutions to clean surfaces throughout the schools.
Linn County Health Officer Dr. William Muth told the board that norovirus is stubborn and can remain alive on surfaces up to one week. Bleach is an effective disinfectant.
Nyquist said the county should develop a process and determine what level of health threat would justify closure of public events.
Since the Albany norovirus outbreak, incidents have been reported in Lebanon, Sweet Home and Central Linn schools. Norovirus is still present in Corvallis schools, according to Benton County Health Department Deputy Director Charlie Fautin.
In other business, the commissioners:
• Accepted bids for rock crushing at the Brock Quarry near Scio and Shot Pouch quarry near Sweet Home. Bids were submitted by 4R Equipment (Bend), $611,870; Allied Rock (Stayton), $899,900; and Acme (Lewiston, Idaho), $1,418,850.
• Approved intergovernmental agreements concerning transportation systems with the city of Albany, the Linn-Benton Loop, the city of Lebanon, Senior Citizens of Sweet Home and Sweet Home Dial-A-Bus. Total requested funding is $3,468,000 with a reserve fund of $498,000.
• Were told by Dr. Muth that 107 deaths and 67 births were reported in Linn County in November.
• Learned from new environmental health director Shane Sanderson that the number of animal bites is trending upward. Sanderson reminded the commissioners that rabies remains a serious death threat to humans.
• Discussed the Christmas Eve day work plan. The courthouse will be open all day Dec. 24, because the circuit courts are operating, but county offices will be closed unless an elected official or department head determines otherwise.