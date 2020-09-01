Commissioners approve youth programs grants

The Linn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the second phase of a program to give more than $700,000 in grants to area organizations to develop after-school programs for children, extending the application deadline until Sept. 15.
“It’s encouraging that we are receiving applications from rural communities,” Commissioner Roger Nyquist said.
Applications can be found on the county’s website at http://www.co.linn.or.us/YouthGrant.pdf.
Last month the commissioners committed $1 million in federal pandemic pass-through money to programs that will enhance socialization for children through sports, music and outdoor activities.
The program is the county’s way of assisting children since most school programs will be online and not in person due to state COVID-19 distancing orders.
Projects approved during the first round of applications are:
• Legacy Ballet: install exterior door, $3,750; virtual performances, $11,250. Will serve up to 300 youth.
• Albany Parks & Rec: individual youth sports camp clinic, $5,500. Will serve up to 100 youth. Water awareness camp, $55,695. Will serve up to 390 youth. Youth class scholarships, $9,802. Will serve more than 100 youth.
• Albany Aquatics Association: competitive swim development, $28,000. Will serve up to 70 youth.
• Albany Schools Foundation: suicide prevention — sources of strength, $5,600. Will serve up to 5,000 youth.
• South Albany Community Church: homeschool co-op, $10,000. Youth served: 24.
• Albany Futbol Club: youth soccer club, $25,000. Will serve up to 400 youth.
• Albany Parks & Rec.: youth park volunteer activities, $2,037. Will serve up to 40 youth.
• Mid-Willamette Family YMCA: Y Stands for Youth, $303,835. Will serve up to 2,500 youth.
• Ophelia’s Place: after-school girls empowerment program, $2,000. Will serve up to 75 youth.
• Jesus Pursuit Church: K-4 educational day camp, $105,000. Will serve up to 50 youth.
• CAP: emergency child care, $95,000. Will serve up to 110 youth.
• Boys & Girls Club of Albany: youth fall sports leagues, $45,695. Will serve up to 467 youth.
• Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam: East Linn youth fall activities, $10,000. Will serve up to 187 youth. East Linn Iron Chef, $10,000. Will serve up to 20 youth. Sweet Home Rural Community Leadership Program, $67,410. Will serve up to 30 youth per year on a continuing basis. Classroom to Career Expo, $20,000. Will serve more than 1,000 youth.
• Sweet Home Public Library: Sweet Home educational partnership, $63,796. Will serve up to 120 youth.
• Every Child Linn Benton: Team Foster Family Support, $10,000. Will serve up to 238 youth.
