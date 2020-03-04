Commissioners allow rural offices option

The Linn County Board of Commissioners approved a zoning code test amendment Tuesday morning that will allow development of small contractor offices and storage units up to 3,750 square feet in the Rural Center as a conditional use.

The action came at the request of Lawrence Benedict of Keizer, who owns an acre of land near Scio. Benedict would like to develop seven buildings on the site, ranging in size from about 2,500 square feet to almost 3,600 square feet.

With a conditional use permit, Rural Center zoning already includes developments such as a medical hardship dwelling, temporary facilities to process wood products, farm product receiving plants, fertilizer storage and distribution plants and commercial activities such as grocery stores and restaurants.

In other business, the commissioners:

— Approved a permanent easement along Berlin Road for the Hamilton Creek Bridge replacement project. Grantors were Clair and Judith Allen for $2,200.

— Approved a refund of $2,950 to Seth and Amber Basting as deposit for a paved property approach on Holly Lane, Sweet Home.

— Authorized Russ Williams to advertise for bids to put a new roof on the county’s General Services building. There is $108,000 in the current budget for the proposed project.

