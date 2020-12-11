Comments sought for Lewis Creek Park master plan

The public is invited to help Linn County Parks and Recreation develop a master plan for the future of Lewis Creek Park on Foster Reservoir by completing an online survey through Jan. 31.

The survey can be found at: https://linnparks.com/closures/lewis-creek-county-park-master-plan-survey/.

This feedback will help the county understand and better prioritize capital improvements.

Survey participants will have an opportunity to enter a raffle to win an overnight stay at one of the county’s camping facilities.

Lewis Creek Park is a day-use area on the north shore of Foster Reservoir. It features a roped-off swimming area, picnic tables, a beach and boat moorage.

Linn County Parks Director Brian Carroll said the park was constructed in the late 1960s and its facilities have not changed much over the last 50 years.

Carroll added that overall recreation use has changed and grown substantially. The park now receives visitors from all over the state and exceeds its capacity most weekends of the summer.

Linn County is working with Cameron McCarthy Landscape Architecture & Planning of Eugene.