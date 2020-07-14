Comet Neowise brightens night sky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The biggest and brightest comet visible to the naked eye in the Northern Hemisphere in more than two decades can be seen right outside your front door.

Or at least close by.

Comet Neowise can be seen in the night sky and this is the week to view it, according to Tom Carrico with the Heart of the Valley Astronomers.

“This comet, it is (visible) right after sunset on the warmest nights of the year. This is the week that there is no moon in the sky,” he said. “It’s kind of how well things went with the eclipse three years ago. Everything has fallen into place for this particular comet.”

It was 1997 when there was last such a sight in the sky: Comet Hale-Bopp, which was even brighter than Neowise.

When Hale-Bopp was discovered, Carrico said, people were nervous that it might be a dud or break apart, which isn’t uncommon for comets. Then, while sky watchers waited, along came another bright spectacle in Comet Hyakutake in 1996.

Will it be another 20-some years before we get another comparable sky show after Neowise fades from view?

“We just don’t know. It’s a roll of the dice,” Carrico said.