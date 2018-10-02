Linn County residents will have numerous chances Wednesday to talk with local law enforcement officers during Coffee With a Cop.
Staff from the Albany Police Department will be at Starbucks, 940 Pacific, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Sweet Home Police officers will be at Sugar Vibes, 1302 Long St., from 9 to 10 a.m.
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon, Undersheriff Paul Timm and Linn County deputies will be at several sites throughout the county from 8 to 10 a.m.
Yon will start the day at 7 a.m. at Sugar Vibes in Sweet Home and then be at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, where he will join the Lebanon Police Department staff.
“We want folks to drop by to meet us,” Yon said. “Not everyone wants to attend a meeting of a city council or board of commissioners to talk about issues. We will have someone in each of our contract cities in the county.”
LCSO representatives will be at: Randy’s Main St Coffee, Brownsville; 99 Grill Restaurant, Harrisburg; Your Country Kitchen, Lyons; Rosie’s Main Street Coffee House, Mill City; Covered Bridge Coffee House, Scio; Tangent Inn, Tangent; Shedd Market, Shedd; Grassland Café, Halsey; Firehouse Deli and Market, Millersburg; Oregon Veterans Home, Lebanon; Cork’s Donuts, Albany; Sugar Vibes, Sweet Home.