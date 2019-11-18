A forensic accounting specialist testified Monday in Linn County Circuit Court that the 15 Oregon counties in which state forest lands are located have benefited handsomely from their original 1941 investments.
The counties have realized a return on investment of more than 6,800%, far exceeding stock market returns per $100 invested in 1941, said Louie Wu of FTI Consulting in Seattle.
Wu was among the final three defense witnesses in a $1.4 billion breach of contract lawsuit by 14 of 15 forest trust land counties and 151 taxing districts alleging that they have been short-changed $35 million per year since a new greatest permanent value rule was enacted by the Board of Forestry in 1998 and implemented in 2001.
Wu said he used a conservative figure of $2 per acre value of the more than 600,000 acres of mostly cut-over or burned lands given to the state by the counties to develop the state forest system. In return, the counties were to receive two-thirds of timber sale revenues and the state would keep one-third as a management fee.
Wu said that for every $100 the counties might have invested in the stock market in 1941, they would realize a 1,216% return, so he estimated the counties have realized five times that much from their land investments.
Wu also testified that if members of the class action suit prevail and future damages are awarded, there could actually be a double payment because the timber they say wasn’t harvested to its maximum economic benefit is still in the forest and could be sold.
Wu also noted that expert witnesses for the plaintiffs that projected the potential future damages did not include possibilities of environmental mandates or lawsuits, new endangered species listings, fires, storms or economic recessions.
But plaintiffs’ attorney John McGrory told Wu a major reason the state forest lands have become so valuable is that the counties paid two-thirds of the cost of planting trees and growing the timber that creates the value in the first place. He asked Wu if he included that $20- to $30-million investment in his computations and Wu said he had not.
McGrory also pointed out that the counties paid two-thirds of the costs associated with adding other lands to the state forest assets, even though removing those lands from the tax rolls cost them annual tax revenues. Wu said he had not included that data either.
McGrory asked Wu if that information made his conclusions inaccurate.
“It isn’t inaccurate based on the assumptions I was given,” Wu said.
You have free articles remaining.
McGrory pointed to formerly endangered species such as the bald eagle and asked Wu if it would be possible to delist other currently listed species, thus opening up portions of the forest currently off-limits to logging or have heavy restrictions. Wu said that is possible.
Colleen Kiser, planning unit manager for the Tillamook State Forest, told the court about the varied topography of the forest, nothing that some areas have slopes of more than 90%. Some timber sales actually lose money due to such conditions, she said.
According to Kiser, office data projections are checked by on-the-ground work, which is mandatory because “it is a dynamic ecosystem” that is constantly shifting.
Kiser said the Tillamook forest is one of the largest in the state system and also one of the most diverse in terms of topography, wildlife issues such as the northern spotted owl and marbled murrelet, the influx of Swiss needle cast, and attempts to reduce its spread and damage and the propensity of less valuable alder trees filling in some of the lands affected by the Tillamook burn.
Kiser also outlined the procedures used in the nearly two-year timber sale process.
The state’s final witness was Shannon Loffelmacher, unit forester for the Santiam State Forest, which encompasses about 48,000 acres in Linn, Marion and Clackamas counties.
Loffelmacher said there are about six timber sales per year off the forest, which gross about $12 million per year. She outlined how her staff manages for timber sales, recreation and slash burning.
“We take a lot of pride in our forest,” she said. “We want to leave it in good shape and set it up right for the next forester.”
Although there have been sales of 50-year-old timber, Loffelmacher said she prefers trees be in the 70- to 90-year age range, because she believes they realize the best income value and there are no problems finding willing buyers for the larger trees.
“I feel very strongly that we are doing a very good job managing the forest,” she said.
Closing arguments will begin about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.