Mary DeMocker, author of ”The Parents’ Guide to Climate Revolution: 100 Ways to Build a Fossil-Free Future, Raise Empowered Kids, and Still Get a Good Night’s Sleep,” will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in the community room of Brownsville City Hall, 255 N. Main St.
"Climate Revolution" explores the impact of climate change, listing hundreds of concrete actions to take.
This free event is sponsored by the Willamette Valley Broadband of the Great Old Broads for Wilderness and the Calapooia Food Alliance.
Disabled-accessible entrance and parking are on the west side of the building.
For more information, contact Mandy Cole at 541-905-3916 or Cyndi Anderson, 541-570-1055.