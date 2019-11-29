BROWNSVILLE — Nearly 15 tons of household garbage were discarded during last month’s clean-up day in Brownsville, Candace Unger of Sweet Home Sanitation told Brownsville council members Tuesday evening.
According to Unger, volunteers filled a 20-yard container with tires and multiple 30-yard containers with wood materials and electronic waste such as computers. She also deemed the Sweet Home Transfer Site's hazardous waste day a success, with about 20% of its participants hailing from Brownsville.
Chenoweth Robertson of the Central Linn Community Foundation told council members about some of the grants made to community groups in 2019 that helped in the purchase of basketball equipment for the Central Linn Recreation Association, fencing at Central Linn Elementary and educational materials for the Calapooia Watershed Council.
The council approved a $1,000 grant to the foundation.
In other business the council:
• Approved a 3-year contract for law enforcement services with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The contract calls for about 2,400 hours of service annually. Costs are $170,040, $175,176, and $181,224, respectively.
• Approved a multi-community economic development partnership agreement with Lebanon, Sweet Home, Philomath, Harrisburg, Adair Village, Monroe and Halsey.
• Approved new rules and fees for use of Pioneer Park. The basic rate to use the pavilion, kitchen and dance hall will increase from $200 plus $150 deposit to $300 plus $150 deposit.
• The city is looking at an issue concerning rights-of-way, specifically the encroachment of private property. City Administrator Scott McDowell said staff is compiling a database of encroachment locations and suggested the city send notices to property owners that should the city need to perform work in those rights-of-way, it won't be responsible for damage or removal of such encroachments as landscaping.
• McDowell said he and city planner Liz Coleman recently spoke with River Design Group Water Resources Engineer Chris Smith about the erosion of the Calapooia River embankment and its encroachment on Pioneer Park. According McDowell, estimated repair work could cost as much as $1.2 million. Smith suggested creating a stable bank slope made of erosion-resistant materials such as imported rock, large woody materials and extensive plantings on the upper bank.
• Learned that the community’s population has grown to 1,720, according to Portland State University’s annual population report. That’s up from 1,705 in 2018 and 1,668 in 2010.