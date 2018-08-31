LEBANON — More than 1,200 students from Lebanon and Sweet Home schools will explore a variety of careers during the second annual East Linn County Classroom to Career Expo, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 14, at the Santiam Travel Station and Railroad Reload.
The event will also be open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Kris Latimer, executive director of the sponsoring Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam, said representatives from more than 30 industries and businesses will be on hand to talk with students about their work fields and give them some hands-on learning opportunities. The goal is to expose the students to the many vocational careers that provide family-wage jobs.
The program is developed in conjunction with representatives from the Rick Franklin Corp., Bender Mechanical, Rice Logging, Pape’ Machinery, Melcher Logging, Cascade Timber Consulting, T. Gerding, Consumers Power, H2M, Bell Pole and Lumber, Weyerhaeuser, General Trailer, Sullivan Construction and vocational education leaders from area school districts, Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University.