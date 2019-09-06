The ground near Water Avenue in Albany may begin to shake on Sept. 9. But according to city officials, there’s nothing to worry about.
The next phase of construction on the riverfront interceptor is expected to start Monday and Pacific Excavation will begin driving steel pile at the site.
“Pile drivers are very loud and the impact from the hammer that’s dropped on the pile will cause the ground to shake,” a statement from the city read. The work is expected to be done between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for approximately two weeks.
The riverfront interceptor project will install a wet weather lift at the riverfront interceptor, the city’s largest and oldest sewer line. The plan calls for a pump to divert water to the Albany-Millersburg Water Reclamation Facility to alleviate sewage overflows. The lift station’s $13 million cost is being funded by a loan the Albany City Council approved in March 2018.
According to city engineer Staci Belcastro, an impact hammer will fall on a long steel beam, driving it into the ground to help support the foundation as work is completed.
The city has notified property owners in the immediate area and notes that Water Avenue will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project.