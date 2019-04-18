Albany city staff will list the old Wells Fargo building, 300 First Ave. W., on the open market after receiving instruction from the Albany Revitalization Agency to do so during a meeting Wednesday night.
The board met immediately following an executive session of the Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board in which the board discussed real property transactions.
The Revitalization Agency announced in February that it had purchased the building for $1.5 million, noting that it had been a “key element” of the downtown’s revitalization and redevelopment. As part of the announcement, the city said that the agency would be offering the site for redevelopment using the RFP (request for proposal) process, saying that the process would allow the agency to balance the private market’s desire to develop the property with the goal of downtown revitalization.
Wednesday night’s vote shifted away from the RFP approach and, instead, listed the property for three weeks with proposals for development due back before the Revitalization Agency board.
Albany Downtown Association Executive Director Lise Grato spoke during Wednesday night’s CARA meeting before the executive session. She read a statement that noted the association was not aligned with a specific proposal for the future of the Wells Fargo building, but it did have an interest in the outcome.
“The Albany Downtown Association supports individuals and companies that in turn have a history of supporting our thriving downtown,” she said. “Those who have led downtown into being a better place to eat, live and play and are known as community partners, members and supporters of CARA and the EID,” the economic improvement district that helps support downtown activities. She also said any project slated for the building should not exceed the height of the original bank building or the nearby St. Francis Hotel and that parking should be taken into consideration.
On Thursday, developer Marc Manley said he had a proposal for the building.
"We are thrilled to propose once again contributing to the revitalization of downtown Albany in a way that benefits all of Albany by creating a wonderful town center and by primarily using Albany-based contractors and suppliers much like we did when we renovated the Flinn Block and Ames buildings," he said. He also said that a significant amount of time and effort, including architectural and engineering services, went into the proposal.
The motion to list the property passed with board member Dick Olsen voting against, saying he wanted to wait until the city’s parking study was completed this summer.
Wednesday’s vote follows a decision in February to direct staff to consult with a real estate agent to explore possibilities for the future of the building.