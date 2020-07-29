Church restarts weekly community meal (July 29)

First Christian Church, 432 Ferry St. SW in Albany, has restarted its community meal, served from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, after a four-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The weekly meal is served near the church’s Fifth Avenue entrance. Volunteers will serve a takeout meal, along with lemonade and water. Social distancing measures will be in place, and patrons are asked to wear face masks. A mask will be provided to anyone who shows up without one.

The day of the meal has been changed from Tuesdays to Thursdays so that it will not conflict with God’s Heart Picnic, a takeout meal served at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Monteith Riverpark parking lot. Thursday is also a day that St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen does not serve. The soup kitchen is open from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Further information is available from First Christian Church at 541-926-8606.

