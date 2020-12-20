Christmas tree sales brisk here and worldwide

LEBANON — The weather outside was frightful Wednesday, but families were still having a delightful time picking out Christmas trees large and small at West’s Tree Farm on Berlin Road between Sweet Home and Lebanon.

Second-generation Christmas tree grower Jon West, 66, has seen the highs and lows of growing and selling trees all of his life. This year has definitely been a good one, a very good one, he said.

While 2020 is going to go down worldwide as a real bummer of a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Christmas tree sales have exploded worldwide as families want something real, something memorable to help them celebrate and shove the pandemic into the basement for a short while.

“Two years ago, we sold 1,000 trees, we sold 1,450 last years and already this year we have sold 1,900,” West said.

The most popular species is the Noble fir, West said, but the Nordmann firs are moving up in popularity. Tree sales started the Saturday after Thanksgiving and the family will close up shop today, Sunday.

“We sold 320 trees one Saturday alone,” West said.

They also had brisk sales at a lot in Albany, West said.