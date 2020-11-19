Christmas Storybook Land cancels drive-throughs

It’s been a rough year for the always popular Christmas Storybook Land, the annual Albany holiday celebration that attracted more than 37,000 visitors in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused organizers to cancel the colorful display at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center and plan a drive-through event in its place.

Now that, too, has been cancelled due to the two-week “freeze” imposed by Gov. Kate Brown.

Volunteers had hoped to host drive-throughs on Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 13.

“Although the freeze is scheduled to end on Dec. 2, there isn’t enough time to set up the displays at the fairgrounds and future restrictions made after Dec. 2 are unknown,” said Carol Wood, the event president, in a prepared statement.

In addition to providing community members of all ages with a holiday treat of whimsical displays and lights, Christmas Storybook Land also generated tons of food donations annually for Fish of Albany.

In light of the event’s cancellation, local businesses are partnering with Christmas Storybook Land by placing donation containers in their buildings.