Christmas Storybook Land, businesses aid Fish

Although the 44th Christmas Storybook Land was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular event’s volunteers and 20 local businesses successfully teamed up to gather 5,723 food items for Fish of Albany.
“It was amazing,” volunteer Joyce Moreira said. “It has been a wonderful partnership.”
Saturday morning, volunteers loaded a box truck donated by Keith Kessler of the Direct Flooring Center, and delivered box after box of food that will help many local families in need.
“Last year, Jeremy McLain, owner of Diehard Piercing and Tattoo, was a big donor,” Moreira said. “He did the same thing this year, purchasing more than $1,700 worth of food for us.”
The food drive filled the box truck and two SUVs.
Christmas Storybook Land President Carol Wood also presented Fish director Holly Ryan with a certificate of donation.
Businesses that put out food donation boxes were: Albany Grocery Outlet, Albany Historic Carousel & Museum, Albany Visitors Association, Calapooia Brewing Co., Country Financial, Diehard Piercing & Tattoo Studio, First American Title, Grocery Depot-Albany, La Belle Boutique, Linn-Co Federal Credit Union, Margin Coffee, Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, Movement Mortgage, North Albany IGA, Sid Stevens Jewelers, Sniffany’s Pet Boutique, Sybaris Bistro. Washington Federal Bank and Wheeler Dealer.
Moreira said Christmas Storybook Land is looking for new board members who “want to join in bringing joy to tens of thousands of people every year while also helping those in need in our local community.”
Moreira said applicants should enjoy working with a team, have leadership abilities, be dependable, and computer skills are in demand.
More than 500 volunteers usually turn the Linn County Fair & Expo Center into a winter wonderland with hundreds of Christmas trees, thousands of colorful lights and dozens of holiday-themed displays — several of them animated.
The entry fee is boxed or canned food items that are donated to Fish of Albany.
In 2020, more than 37,000 people visited Christmas Storybook Land and donated more than 28,000 food items.
For more information and to observe the February board meeting, email christmasstorybook@gmail.com.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.