Christmas Storybook Land, businesses aid Fish

Moreira said Christmas Storybook Land is looking for new board members who “want to join in bringing joy to tens of thousands of people every year while also helping those in need in our local community.”

Moreira said applicants should enjoy working with a team, have leadership abilities, be dependable, and computer skills are in demand.

More than 500 volunteers usually turn the Linn County Fair & Expo Center into a winter wonderland with hundreds of Christmas trees, thousands of colorful lights and dozens of holiday-themed displays — several of them animated.

The entry fee is boxed or canned food items that are donated to Fish of Albany.

In 2020, more than 37,000 people visited Christmas Storybook Land and donated more than 28,000 food items.

For more information and to observe the February board meeting, email christmasstorybook@gmail.com.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

