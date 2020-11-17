 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Child Welfare looking for missing Medford foster teen
breaking

Child Welfare looking for missing Medford foster teen

{{featured_button_text}}
Lydia Jazmin

16-year-old Lydia Jazmin was last seen in Medford on Nov. 11.

 Courtesy of Oregon Department of Human Services

A 16-year-old foster child from Medford is believed to be in danger after going missing a week ago.

Lydia Jazmin was last seen on Nov. 11. Jazmin, who identifies with the pronouns they and them, is around 4-feet and 10-inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

They are believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division, and may have traveled to the Albany area.

Child Welfare officials encourage anyone who may know Jazmin's whereabouts to call law enforcement.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Public Safety Log (Nov. 16)
Local

Public Safety Log (Nov. 16)

  • Updated

In this edition of the "cops logs," we have off-roaders (and a deputy) rescuing a snowbound family on Quartzville Road, an arson charge from a case in Albany and more.

Public Safety Log (Nov. 12)
Local

Public Safety Log (Nov. 12)

  • Updated

In this edition of the "cops logs," we have a stolen rental car, a domestic assault arrest and a deer, shot with an arrow, that was then struck by a car.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News