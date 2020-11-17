Child Welfare looking for missing Medford foster teen

A 16-year-old foster child from Medford is believed to be in danger after going missing a week ago.

Lydia Jazmin was last seen on Nov. 11. Jazmin, who identifies with the pronouns they and them, is around 4-feet and 10-inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds and has brown eyes and hair.

They are believed to be in danger, according to the Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division, and may have traveled to the Albany area.

Child Welfare officials encourage anyone who may know Jazmin's whereabouts to call law enforcement.

Nia Tariq can be reached at 541-812-6091. Follow her on Twitter @NiaTariq.

