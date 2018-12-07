SWEET HOME — Five people were charged with drug-related crimes Thursday morning after the Sweet Home Police Department assisted by area law enforcement agencies, served a search warrant at 1907 Willow Street.
Sweet Home Police Chief Jeff Lynn said the narcotics investigation was opened due to reports of short- stay traffic and disturbances frequently occurring at the residence and in the area.
Assisting Sweet Home officers were the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Parole and Probation, the Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Lebanon Police Department.
Lynn said that when officers arrived at the home about 9:30 a.m., they found eight adults and seized methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales, drug packaging materials, cash and suspected stolen property.
Shawn Pruitt, 47, was charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and frequenting a place wher drugs are used or sold. He was lodged at Linn County Jail.
Jennifer Robertson, 45, was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine-Misdemeanor and frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold. She was booked, cited and released.
Anita Lewis, 38, was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine-misdemeanor and frequenting a place where drugs are use or sold. She was booked, cited and released.
Tyson Boren, 35, was taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine-misdemeanor and frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold. He was booked, cited and released.
Oscar Phillips, 47, was taken into custody for frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold. He was booked, cited and released.
A 73-year-old man and a 91-year-old female were not charged.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call detective Cyndi Pichardo at the Sweet Home Police Department, 541-367-5181.