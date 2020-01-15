21 charged after morning drug raid near Crabtree

About 21 people were charged early Wednesday morning after members of Linn County regional and Marion County SWAT teams executed a drug-oriented search warrant at two properties in the Crabtree area.

Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said the Linn County members went to 37565 Hungry Hill Drive, a property with a main residence and several trailers. Detectives from several law enforcement agencies searched the property and arrested eight males and eight females. They were lodged at Linn County Jail.

The property is owned by Steven Maneatis, who was charged with frequenting a place where illegal substances are used. He was lodged at the Linn County Jail.

The Marion County SWAT team went to 37597 Crabtree Drive. Detectives searched the property and arrested one female and four males on drug-related crimes. They also were transported to the Linn County Jail.

Processing of arrested suspects continued late Wednesday, and Yon said the investigation remained underway.

The names of those arrested and formal charges are pending.

Alex Paul

