Several persons were arrested Thursday morning by Albany Police and face a variety of charges including promoting prostitution and money laundering.
About 11 a.m. Thursday, Albany Police, assisted by members of several other law enforcement agencies, executed search warrants at the Oasis Massage & Spa, 2284 Pacific Boulevard SE, and Rose Massage, 917 9th Ave.
The warrants were the culmination of an investigation into crimes including promoting prostitution, racketeering, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.
In late January, the Albany Police Department received information regarding alleged illegal activity taking place at Oasis Massage & Spa. The investigation led to the discovery of an alleged criminal enterprise involving several businesses and multiple individuals extending beyond the two Albany locations.
The Albany Police Department was assisted by a number of other agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice, Oregon Board of Massage Therapists, Homeland Security Investigations, Sherwood Police Department, Oregon State Police, Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.
Arrested and charged with money laundering was Huang Xihui, 28.
Charged with practicing massage without a license were: Bao Living, 40; Wang Lihong, 50; Zhou Living, 50; and Liu Zhiying, 52.
Those with additional information pertaining to this investigation are asked to call the Albany Police Department, 541-917-7680.