SWEET HOME — Volunteers who help make good things happen in Sweet Home were recognized Saturday evening during the annual Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce community awards banquet held at the Sweet Home Boys & Girls Club.
“We are here tonight to honor and celebrate the lives of those who serve our community,” emcee Nelia Teraski said.
Fellow emcee George Medellin added, said the event’s theme was “Let the Good Times Roll” and he encouraged everyone to have a great time, to enjoy festive Mardi Gras music and supper catered by J & C BBQ and Catering.
Colby Dean Montegue received the First Citizen award.
Montegue is involved with the Sweet Home Auditorium Remodeling project, the Sweet Home Oregon Coalition for Artistic and Scholastic Achievement, the Singing Christmas Tree, Key Club and volunteers with the Kiwanis Club, at the police department, the Sweet Home Sweet Ride for Charity Car Show for Kids and the Chamber of Commerce.
He has been involved in numerous plays at Sweet Home High School, was the Junior High Christmas Choir director, gives free piano and voice lessons and is McGruff the Crime Dog at the local safety fair.
He also is the youth minister at Cornerstone Fellowship Church.
Sweet Home High School math teacher and wrestling coach Steve Thorpe received the Citizen Award.
In addition to his coaching duties at the high school and junior high, Thorpe — a Sweet Home native — spearheads the Sweet Home Mat Club, which works with more than 100 youngsters every winter.
He also serves on the national USA Wrestling association board of directors.
When someone in the community is in need, Thorpe and his wrestlers are the first to show up to help in any way they can, whether it is cleaning up a yard or cutting firewood for a needy family.
Those who nominated Thorpe said he is an outstanding educator, who not only teaches, but also guides young people of all ages. They said Thorpe teaches young men and women how to be good citizens. He is also a good friend to many and always approachable and willing to help.
Lynne Cooper gives of herself to young and old alike. That’s why she earned the Patti Woods Woman of the Year award.
Cooper has lived in Sweet Home for 19 years. She serves Saturday night dinners at no charge for anyone who needs a hot meal. She also serves brown bag lunches and provides toiletry bags to those in need.
She has directed drama programs for children, young people and adults, created a coffee house ministry on weekends at Hawthorne Elementary, the HOPE Center and the Boys & Girls Club.
Cooper has also been involved for many years in the annual Sportsman’s Holiday and Christmas parades.
Donna Ego is a member of one of Sweet Home’s oldest business families, founders of both Santiam Feed & Garden Center and Santiam Spray Service.
Ego is a life-long member of the United Methodist Church and has been active in the community for decades.
She is the former manager of the Chamber of Commerce and has been involved with the Singing Christmas Tree, the Senior Singers, Manna Soup Kitchen and currently provides manicures for elderly and homebound members of the community.
Family members say that “giving” is a part of who Ego is and at 88, she is hard to keep up with.
Melcher Logging/Timber Harvesting Inc. was named the Business of the Year.
The companies are owned by the Melcher families, which are the fourth generation of growing and harvesting trees in Oregon. The award was accepted by Scott Melcher.
The company supports the Boys & Girls Club, the Sweet Home Economic Development Group, St. Helen’s Catholic Church, the Oregon Jamboree and many Sweet Home School District projects including developing the new turf football field, the Senior Alcohol Free graduation events, the new tennis courts, Sankey Park renovation and the Capitol Christmas Tree project.
Melcher Logging was praised for always being positive about helping, whether with funds, volunteer hours or equipment.
T2 Inc. received the Curb Appeal Award. The company operates semi-trucks and produces wood stove pellets on property west of Sweet Home on Highway 20.
The company, which is owned by the Totman family, was praised for “taking a barren piece of land and making it beautiful with improvements such as a gated entry and a classy office building. When you drive by their property on Highway 20, you see a clean and landscaped front and for Christmas you see their trees all lined with lights. It’s a beautiful sight.”
St. Helen’s Catholic Church was recognized as the Organization of the Year.
Accepting the award was Rev. Father Fred Anthony and Deacon Robert "Skip" Malone.
St. Helen’s has been in Sweet Home for 65 years. Parishioners sponsor the Kids’ Backpack program, have distributed hundreds of personal hygiene kits for homeless teens, organize the annual Pro-Life Prayer Chain, sponsors Red Cross blood drives, provides 50 food baskets for needy families at Christmas time, donates three collections per year to support the SHEM food bank, volunteers at the Manna Soup Kitchen twice monthly and several parishioners also serve on the board of directors of Sunshine Industries as well as numerous other community groups.
The parish hosts a Vacation Bible School in August and is starting an American Heritage troop for girls.
The church serves the spiritual needs of more than 100 families.
The Chamber’s Ambassadors’ awards went to Miriam Swanson, Dana Flores, Cindy Thompson and Rachel Graham, who have volunteered to welcome new businesses into the community for more than 10 years.
Mayor Greg Mahler said the community was honored to have the Capitol Christmas Tree harvested from the Sweet Home Ranger District in 2018.
District Ranger Nikki Swanson played a major role in lobbying for the honor and working with community groups to host ornament-decorating parties, promote the tree around the state, help create one of the best Christmas parades in years, and followed the tree 3,000 miles to Washington, D.C.
Mahler said that all the while, Swanson was promoting Sweet Home.
For all of her hard work, Swanson received the Mayor’s Award.
Special guests for the evening included State Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, Sportsman’s Holiday Queen Shalalie, Erickson and Strawberry Court Princesses Svea Bruslind, Maddy Romeo, Hanna Davis, Avery Hartl and Isabella Ayala.
In addition to a dessert raffle and silent auction, two special events packages provided by Robert Shamek, director of the Oregon Jamboree — including a meet and greet with Neal McCoy — raised $5,000 for chamber programs.