The nationwide CenturyLink glitch that affected some 911 dispatch centers, caused only minimal issues in the mid-valley, according to staff at the Linn and Benton county call centers.
Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm said that most local calls seemed to work normally, but some calls had to be relayed manually to area police and fire departments in Albany, Sweet Home, Lebanon, Mill City and Lyons.
Timm said calls were coming in normally, but in some cases, dispatchers who would normally transfer the call directly to the proper responding agency, needed to get information from the caller and then call the proper agency manually.
“Usually it takes just a push of a button to make a transfer,” Timm said. “We’re just having to do a little more by actually calling them.”
Timm said staff members first noticed the issue Thursday night.
“It didn’t stop us and it wasn’t a huge worry, but we wanted people to know,” Timm said.
Timm encouraged the public to continue to call 911 as needed.
A dispatcher in Benton County said service did not seem disrupted.
According to the Associated Press, the CenturyLink outage began Thursday morning and company officials tweeted that engineers had identified a “network element” and predicted it would be fixed within a few hours.
But as of Friday morning, issues remained.
CenturyLink is based in Monroe, Louisiana.
Customers from New York to California reported outages.
911 service in parts of western Washington state were affected. Callers to some 911 dispatch centers reported hearing busy signals.
The Idaho Statesman reported that phone services at the Idaho Department of Correction and the Department of Education were shut down at times. Some ATM machines in Idaho and Montana did not work.
In Greeley, Colorado, staff at a medical center her problems accessing patient records.
CenturyLink tweeted early Friday morning, “Restoring impacted services for our customers is very important to us. We are seeing good progress, but our service restoration work is not complete. Our teams are continuing their efforts to resolve these issues and we will continue to provide updates throughout the day.”
And later, “We are aware of some 911 service disruptions affecting various areas through the United States. In case of an emergency, customers should use their wireless phones to call 911 or drive to the nearest fire station or emergency facility. Technicians are working to restore services.”