Century Farm & Ranch applications sought

Applications will be accepted until May 1 for the 2021 Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program.

Families throughout Oregon who have continuously farmed portions of their family acreage for the past 100 or 150 years are invited to apply.

The application and program guidelines are available at http://www.centuryfarm.oregonfb.org or by contacting Andréa Kuenzi at 503-400-7884 or cfr@oregonfb.org.

The Oregon Century Farm & Ranch Program began in 1958 to honor farm and ranch families with century-long connections to the land. To qualify for a century or sesquicentennial award, interested families must follow a formal application process.

Application documentation may include photos, original deeds, personal stories, or other historic records. These records help support Oregon’s agricultural history by providing valuable information about settlement patterns and statistics on livestock and crop cycles. All documents are archived for public access.

To date, 1,235 families have received the Century designation and 47 families have received the Sesquicentennial Award.

