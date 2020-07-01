Celebration of Lives July 4 at Legion Post 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Celebration of Lives honoring veterans and civilians who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at the American Legion Post 10, at 1215 Pacific Blvd. SE.

During the pandemic, social distancing has forced some families to say farewell at hospitals, by phone or computer or not at all due to travel issues.

It is an American Legion tradition to “transfer” members from his world to the everlasting. This ceremony will be a way for the community to “transfer” its loved ones who have died during this time of seclusion.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff and each person’s name read aloud.

A community-wide party will follow and at 6 p.m., the event will move indoors for music and dancing.

Community members are invited to submit names of loved ones by calling Karen Force at 541-926-0127 or email albanytaskforce10@gmail.com.

Anyone who would like to help sponsor the event may contact Penny McCarthy at the same number of email.

