Celebrating the Fourth in Harrisburg

“I am excited about this,” said Laura Meyers of Harrisburg while holding her grandchildren, Rachel Meyers, 3, and Elliott Meyers, 4, visiting from the Portland area. “This is great. I think this is small-town America, we are super, super blessed to be part of it.”

“This is a special time,” said Harrisburg native Matt DeWall. Last year their family celebrated the Fourth on the family farm.

“The kids missed the parade,” Stacy Dewall said in regards to last year’s COVID restrictions. “This morning was like Christmas to my kids.”

Grand Marshall Byrdene Brown, 90, rode in a convertible along the parade route. Brown, a Sweet Home native, moved to Harrisburg 45 years ago.

“I feel like it's really an honor, probably more of an honor than I really deserved,” said Brown. She was known in the community for both operating the Harrisburg Cafe and supplying countless brownies and cookies to her grandchildren’s sports teams for more than 20 years.