Cate, Sword differ on who is HD 17 winner

"I want to extend a tremendous thank you to all of my family, friends and voters! I have continued to be immensely humbled by the outpouring of support I have received in this journey. I am very excited to be one step closer to the honor of representing you in Salem, and look forward to the spirited discussions ahead."

There was a crowded Republican field in the primary for the position left open by Sherrie Sprenger, who won the Republican primary for the seat on the Linn County Board of Commissioners which will be open due to Will Tucker’s retirement.

In addition to Cate and Sword, Timothy Kirsch of Mill City received 1,707 votes, Bruce Cuff of Mehama got 1,413 votes, Susan Coleman of Sweet Home got 1,002 votes and Dylan Richards of Sweet Home got 951 votes.

Cate said during her campaign that she wants to “fight for the success of rural Oregon and push back against the liberal voice of Portland eroding our way of life.”

She said the COVID-19 pandemic has spotlighted the need to expand the state’s the state’s transportation grid to more efficiently move goods and enhance the state’s economy.

It also shows the need to review health care for all, especially seniors.