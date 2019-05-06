Planning for Brownsville’s Carriage Me Back event started in earnest in February, with a presentation about the history of the town in 1888, the year the event was re-creating this time around.
But that was just the start. After that came script writing, acting training, rehearsals and, for many of the 60 or so actors performing, individual research about their character’s history.
Why do so many people commit so much time to make the historical re-enactment happen each year?
“The overriding why is Brownsville is a small town. There’s not a lot that’s done for you,” said Joni Nelson, the event coordinator. “We make our own fun. That’s one of the things that makes Brownsville special.”
Nelson said Sunday she estimated about 400 people attended this year’s Carriage Me Back, which took place Saturday and Sunday. It featured re-enactment scenes throughout the town and skits inside the historic Moyer House, incorporating pieces of the town’s history. Topics of the scenes ranged from national politics, such as the presidential race between Grover Cleveland and Benjamin Harrison, to the local, like John Moyer’s struggles to find employees for his mill.
Nelson said the goal of the event is for it to be a fun way to learn history.
“We always say it’s based on history but flavored really liberally with artistic license, which makes it really fun,” she said.
Nelson said one thing that made the event exciting this year is that it had plenty of new people involved.
Among those was Ellie McDowell, who played a new employee of the Moyers named Josephine.
“It’s fun going back in time and seeing what life was like,” she said.
Patricia Linn, who has participated in Carriage Me Back since 1987, played Mrs. McGinty in a scene with McDowell.
Linn said the places featured have interesting dramas and histories associated with them that makes for fresh new twists year after year. And since a different time period is featured each year in the event, there’s always new stuff to learn, she said: “There’s a lot of variation."
The historic Moyer House is open for tours weekends and by appointment on weekdays. For information about visiting the Moyer House, visit https://linnparks.com/museums/linn-county-historical-museum/ or call 541-466-3390.