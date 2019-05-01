BROWNSVILLE — The Linn County Historical Museum’s annual fundraising event, “Carriage Me Back,” will be held Saturday and Sunday in downtown Brownsville.
This year, visitors travel back in time to 1888.
It's a time when railroads are crisscrossing the nation and bringing newfound luxuries to some.
For farmers, the arrival of the Montgomery Ward catalog is just a reminder of what they don't have.
Immigrants are flooding in from all over the world, encouraging industrial expansion in the United States with their cheap labor but fueling debate over "the right kind" of new citizens.
America is changing faster than some would have it.
It’s an election year with popular incumbent and reformer Grover Cleveland sure to win. John Barleycorn raises his grizzled head as the Boomerang Saloon resurfaces, first here and then there. Meanwhile, up on the hill in the Moyer House, life focuses on everyday activities and remembrances of pioneer days in the not-so-distant past.
Participants in Carriage Me Back will explore a little history as they travel around Brownsville in a horse-drawn carriage, encountering costumed actors bringing to life the happenings of 1888. More skits take place in the Moyer House.
Reservations are recommended by calling the museum at 541-466-3390 during business hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Adult tickets are $10 and children under 12 are $5.
A full carriage costs $170. Hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The carriage leaves every half-hour from the Linn County Historical Museum, 101 Park Ave. More information is available at linnmuseum.com.
Proceeds benefit the Linn County Museum Friends, which supports the operations of the museum and the Moyer House.