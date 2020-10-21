Carousel's Festival of Wreaths goes virtual

The annual Albany Carousel Festival of Wreaths fundraiser is going virtual this year.

Carousel executive director Peggy Burris said wreaths will be available for viewing at the carousel from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 16-20.

A buy-it-now option will be active.

Bidding will on the www.32auctions.com website will start at 9 a.m. Nov. 16 and run until 7 p.m. Nov. 20. The website will go live on Friday, Nov. 13, for viewing only.

Burris said pictures and descriptions of each wreath will be online.

Proceeds support the Historic Carousel and Museum.

Aasum Dufour Funeral Home is the event’s sponsor.

