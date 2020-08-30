Carousel to cut hours due to COVID-19 pressures

There are eight employees including Burris.

The carousel will be open 7 days a week through Labor Day, Burris said and on this Friday there will be an ice cream social.

“Thanks to our generous sponsor, Phillip Long, the first 40 guests will get in free and also get a free scoop of ice cream,” Burris said.

Burris said staff and volunteers are sanitizing carousel animals after every ride.

“They keep tabs on which animals were ridden or even touched and they are cleaned before the next round,” Burris said. “We are doing everything we can to make this work and to be safe.”

Burris said there are some great deals still available at the carousel.

“People can rent the entire carousel for just $200 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with up to 40 guests,” Burris said. “This would be great for a birthday party, company event, wedding or customer appreciation. Masks and social distancing are required.”

Burris added people can still make tax deductible donations, or remember the carousel in their estate plans.

“Corporate sponsorships are available for Happy Hours, First Fridays and more,” Burris said.