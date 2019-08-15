The Historic Carousel & Museum is celebrating its second anniversary from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 503 First Ave. W., Albany.
First Avenue will be closed for the old-fashioned celebration, which will include game booths, a cake walk, food and beverage vendors.
Since its opening on Aug. 15, 2017, the carousel has welcomed more than 250,000 visitors from around the country. Last summer's anniversary event drew 4,000 guests and was the carousel's largest fundraiser of the year, according to director Peggy Burris.
Two new animals were added to the carousel's menagerie in May: Sampson, a rooster, and Thunder, a bison. There were 30 animals when the carousel opened. There are now 35 animals, with space for 51.
Admission to the event is free and game tickets are 25 cents.
For more information, call 541-497-2934 or visit albanycarousel.com.
The carousel is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is staffed by volunteers. Ride tokens are $2.