Dozens of handmade Christmas tree skirts will be on display from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Sweet Home High School cafeteria, 1641 Long St.
The skirts will be used to decorate Christmas trees at the capitol in Washington, D.C. in November and December.
The Capitol Christmas Tree — and dozens of smaller trees — will come from the Sweet Home Ranger District. Local individuals and groups have been crafting skirts for the 70-plus trees that will decorate offices around the Capitol mall area.
The Capitol Christmas Tree will be cut the first week of November. The Capitol architect reviewed the six finalists several weeks ago.
The community of Sweet Home is planning a lighted nighttime parade featuring the tree on Nov. 9.
Applications to participate in the Lighted Parade and Street Fair can be picked up at the Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce, 1575 Main St.; The New Era, 1313 Main St.; or by visiting www.sweethomeor.gov (click on “community,” then on “City Calendar” (under “Events and Activities”), then click on calendar date for Nov. 9 – Capitol Christmas Tree.
For more information on the parade, contact Kelli Kem at 541-367-8866. For information on the Street Fair to be held earlier in the day, contact Shirley Austin at shiaustin221@gmail.com.
Volunteers are also needed for a variety of activities. For information on volunteering, contact Joyce Ohnesorge at 541-409-8905.
Deadline to submit applications is Oct. 22. Submission instructions are on the application.