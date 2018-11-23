Thanksgiving Day was leisurely for millions of Americans, but for the three-man driving crew hauling the Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington, D.C., it was a busy day on the road.
The 106-foot-long truck and trailer driven in shifts by Rick Williams, Phil Taylor and Brad Aimone of Central Oregon Truck Company in Redmond, was among more than 130 entries in the annual Ameren Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning in St. Louis, Mo.
After that, the tree was hauled 330 miles to Harrison, Ohio, where it was featured in an afternoon full of activities in the community of 28,000 residents.
By Nov. 25, the tree will be at Andrews Air Base in Andrews, Maryland, until it is delivered to Washington, D.C. at 10 a.m. on Nov. 26. It will then be decorated with some of the 10,000 ornaments made by volunteers from Oregon and other communities along its 3,000-mile journey.
It will be joined by 70 smaller trees that will decorate office buildings at the capitol.
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan will light the tree at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 and it will be lighted from nightfall until 11 p.m. every day until Jan. 1, 2019.
The noble fir tree was harvested from the Sweet Home Ranger District on Nov. 2 and was featured in a lighted parade in Sweet Home on Nov. 9, as it began its journey to Washington, D.C.