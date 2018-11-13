(Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles written by Adrianne Lang of Lebanon, as she and her grandparents Will and Lynne Tucker follow the Capitol Christmas Tree on its journey to Washington, D.C.)
My name is Adrianne Lang and I am 14 years old.
I’m the granddaughter of Will Tucker, one of the Linn County Commissioners. My family and I are going to be following the Capitol Christmas Tree in an RV as it travels all the way from Oregon to the Capitol Mall in Washington, D.C.
Starting in Sweet Home, the Christmas Tree and its entourage will journey through 12 different states with a total of 23 events, 11 of which will be held in Oregon. After being prepped and decorated, the tree will finally be lighted for all to see on Dec. 5.
Following the historic Oregon Trail (in reverse) the tree began its grand adventure Friday with a lighted parade in Sweet Home.
Beginning at the corner of 22nd and Long Street, we turned the corner and were astonished at how many people came to get a glimpse of “The People’s Tree.” Thousands of people gathered to watch the parade, eyes glowing in wonder as the tree was displayed through the town.
My sisters and I joined with our grandfather in shouting “Merry Christmas” out of the RV window, while we proceeded down the parade route.
I was surprised at just how big the Christmas tree is in person. A huge banner adorned the sides of the tree and I signed my name along with so many others, saying that we had been present at this amazing event.
I also had the honor of meeting U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who asked if I was “psyched” about the trip, and I am! Sweet Home has set a high bar for the rest of the events that will follow.
I’m so excited that my own journey will begin today, where my family and I will catch up with the tree as it travels toward The Dalles and Baker City.
I can’t wait to cross the Oregon-Idaho border and truly begin the adventure eastward.
D.C. or bust!