Cancer survivors to learn about gardening, healthy foods

LEBANON — It was almost 60 degrees and there was bright sunshine in the mid-valley Monday afternoon. It was the kind of day that promised spring is around the corner and gets gardeners itching to get their hands dirty planting lettuce, sweet corn and potatoes.
Soon, cancer survivors in Linn and Benton counties will be able to learn how to grow their own healthy foods through a program called Hope Grows Here, sponsored by the Moore Family Center at Oregon State University and the Samaritan Cancer Resource Centers, along with several other partners.
Project director Candace Russo said the goals are “to provide cancer survivors with physical activity, improve their diets and to promote healthy behaviors while also providing a relief outlet. It’s all new. Participants will begin a new journey together.”
Russo said the project is patterned after a program called Harvest for Health that was developed at the University of Alabama, Birmingham.
The project is funded by a $50,000 grant from the OHSU Knight Cancer Institute Community Partnership Program.
Russo said cancer survivors will learn about gardening from OSU Extension master gardeners and then plant vegetables at community gardens in Lebanon and Corvallis.
There will be a video session that details the basics of gardening and then master gardeners will advise project participants on a weekly basis.
“We hope to have about 20 participants,” Russo said. “If they cannot come to the community gardens, we may be able to offer them gardening options at their own homes.”
The program is free of charge.
Orientation will take place in mid-March and participants will receive a gardening toolkit.
The basic gardening class will be held in April and will be recorded. Actual in-the-dirt gardening will run from May through September, Russo said.
“The master gardeners and cancer survivors will meet virtually,” Russo said. “They will be able to offer assistance, provide support and answer questions.”
As summer nears and the pandemic situation improves, there may be an opportunity for in-person meetings, Russo said.
“It’s not just about physical activity,” Russo said. “Participants will learn new skills with others at the same time, people who are on the same journeys.”
Russo said a Facebook page will be developed where participants can share photos and talk about their gardens.
Participants must complete an eligibility application, Russo said. About 15 people have completed that process so far.
According to Russo, the Moore Family Center is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives through healthy foods and nutrition.
The Samaritan Cancer Resource Centers partner with people who have been touched by cancer, providing a variety of support.
“Gardening is an interesting activity which can be done quietly by one’s self or with family and friends,” Hagerty said. “Watching vegetables grow to maturity provides a tender feeling of hope. “
To learn more about the Hope Grows Here program and to learn about eligibility requirements, call the Moore Family Center at 541-727-5205 or the Samaritan Cancer Resource Centers at 541-812-5888 or email CancerResourceCenter@samhealth.org.
