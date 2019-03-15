SWEET HOME — Chet Houser, president of the Monteith Historical Society, will talk about the mid-valley’s canal systems at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Sweet Home Genealogical Society meeting, 1223 Kalmia St.
The presentation will focus on canals that served Lebanon and Albany in 1871.
Houser will discuss who dug the canals, whether the canals affect flooding; what economic impact did the canals have on mid-valley businesses; and what caused the demise of the canal system.
For more information, call Angela Thoma at 541-409-2093.