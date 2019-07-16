The 8-year-olds in the backyard of Albany's Monteith House said they were excited to be doing laundry by hand and dipping candles — but not as excited as they were for the whirligig, Bilbo catcher and thaumatrope.
“They sound made up but they’re real,” said Amanda Pool, coordinator for the Pioneer Day Camp, a three-day camp that brings children back to the Oregon Trail days where games like whirligigs, Bilbo catchers and thaumatropes were all the rage. (For the 21st-century curious, those would be a pinwheel, a cup-and-ball game, and an optical toy that blends two images into one, respectively.) The event concludes Wednesday.
On Tuesday, kids gathered around the fire in the kitchen of the historic house on Second Avenue, rolling out biscuits made from scratch. Just a few feet away, second-graders churned butter, donning bonnets and aprons that a volunteer sewed when the camp started about seven years ago.
Some kids, though, Pool said, bring their own pioneer clothes, like Bridgette Johnson.
“They are loving it,” said Johnson’s mother, Kristin Johnson-Uri. “We just finished reading ‘Little House on the Prairie’ so this fits right in with it.”
Johnson-Uri home-schools Bridgette, 9, and her twin brother Bryson, and so, she said, they’re used to making crafts but nothing like what the pioneer camp offers.
“Last year they made wax-dipped pine cones for fire starters and we have a few goats we milk so they’ve made butter but I’ve never let them dip candles and they haven’t made biscuits,” she said.
The children at pioneer camp never crossed the Oregon Trail, either, but they spent Monday making covered wagons and learning about what it was like to make the dangerous journey, settle in Oregon and live in a house like brothers Walter and Thomas Monteith did in 1847.
The two crossed the Oregon Trail and, after arriving in Albany, purchased 320 acres and started constructing the house on what is now Second Avenue. It was one of the first homes constructed from sawed lumber, and was completed in 1849. In 1850, Albany’s first sermon was given in the Monteith house. In 1857, Oregon’s Republican Party was founded there. And on Wednesday, about a dozen elementary-aged kids will make ice cream and lemonade and invite their families for a pioneer celebration.
Pool said the last day of camp features pioneer games and an ice cream social. Also, kids can show their families where they did laundry by hand and hung it to dry and share the tin lanterns, candles and biscuits they made over the course of the camp.
For more information about Pioneer Children’s Camp, call 541-928-0911.