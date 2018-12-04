The Albany Police Department is crediting a home surveillance camera with assisting officers in apprehending 25-year-old Daniel Naylor of Albany in connection with a series of Christmas decoration thefts that occurred Dec. 1 in North Albany.
Naylor has been charged with second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft and was booked at the Linn County Jail.
Capt. Brad Liles said items taken included an inflatable snowman, lighted candy canes, lanterns, and a pillow.
Liles said that on Sunday, Sgt. Buck Pearce recognized the male suspect from a previous investigation. Officer Mike Wood located the suspect and his vehicle at his residence, in the 3100 block of 30th Court Southeast.
The stolen decorations were observed inside the suspect's vehicle. They were recovered and returned to their owners.
Liles said thefts from vehicles and residential package deliveries increase this time of year, and offered some tips to help reduce chances of becoming a holiday theft victim:
Theft from vehicles:
• Don’t leave purses, wallets, phones, or firearms in your vehicle.
• When shopping, put purchases in your trunk or completely out of sight. Simply covering up items makes thieves curious, possibly curious enough to break out a window.
• Always lock your vehicle whether parked at home in your driveway or at a business.
• Be observant of those around you when parking your vehicle.
• Park in well-lighted areas and avoid parking near shrubbery.
Theft of residential packages:
• Have valuable packages sent to a secure location.
• Request or plan package delivery at a time when you are home.
• Ask a neighbor to accept a package shipment if you are going to be gone.
• Set up a lock box for small package delivery.
• Track expected package shipments.
• Install security equipment including cameras, video and lighting.