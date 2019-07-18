A California man drowned Thursday afternoon at North Fork Park, along the Little North Fork of the Santiam River in Lyons.
According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were dispatched at about 2:09 p.m. to reports of a swimmer who had gone underwater and did not resurface.
Bystanders were able to pull the swimmer, 29-year-old Baltazar Tellovelasco of Oxnard, California, out the water. Personnel from the Lyons and Stayton fire districts worked to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
Deputies learned Tellovelasco had gone into the water to assist his 12-year-old daughter, who appeared to be in distress. She made it out safely; however, he was not able to return to shore.
The Sheriff's Office reminds North Fork visitors that there is little-to-no cell phone reception in the area. Two 911 call boxes are located on the outside wall of the Elkhorn Fire Station and at the entrance to Salmon Falls Park.