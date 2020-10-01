Café Moo's grand opening Saturday

LEBANON — First responders will receive a 10% discount on their orders during the grand opening of Café Moo from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Cascade Ridge Complex, across from Lebanon Community Hospital on Reeves Parkway.

Also, a percentage of sales will be donated to the Santiam Canyon Wildfire Relief Fund, according to owner Mimi Ruby.

The celebration — including a visit by members of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce — will include free samples, a gift basket raffle and more.

Café Moo is a coffee bar and eatery focusing on fresh, local and handcrafted items. The coffee bar has seasonal drink specials like pumpkin spice lattes and an evolving pastry and lunch menu that change quarterly, including hearty soups for the fall menu.

“My husband’s family have been dairy farmers in the area for many generations, so our name came to us quite easily, as did our desire to create a local spot for our community to gather, connect and enjoy high-quality coffee and fresh, locally sourced ingredients,” Ruby said. “We really strive to create a customer experience that is unique, and a space that is welcoming and makes you want to stay awhile. That said, we have lots of on-the-go menu items as well.”

For more information, go to www.cafe-moo.com.

