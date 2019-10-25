The C.M. Smith House in Jefferson received the Historic Preservation Award from the City of Jefferson's Landmarks Advisory Commission on Thursday.
The award was presented to the home's current owners, Marc and Jeana Manna, at a council meeting by Mayor Michael Myers and LAC Chair Mark Manning.
You have free articles remaining.
Situated at the corner of Third and Church streets, the C.M. Smith House was built in 1910 by Charles Moses Smith Jr. The structure is one of 13 historic homes chosen to be awarded in celebration of Jefferson's 150th birthday. One home or site will be honored every month leading up to the city's sesquicentennial in October 2020.
The Landmarks Advisory Commission created the award to increase awareness of the city's historical heritage.