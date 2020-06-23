Businesses dip their toes into new reality

When COVID-19 came to Albany, Homegrown Oregon Foods closed immediately. And when Phase 1 allowed some businesses to reopen and social distancing measures loosened, the restaurant didn't swing its doors open.
"I was just nervous that we were going to have a spike," said owner Shawna Turkins.
Turkins, like many business owners in the mid-valley, is on a loop of continuously assessing the risks of opening and the potential losses of staying closed. Restaurants, like Homegrown, especially have to weigh their options.
"We didn't want someone coming in who had it and then, when the tracing happens and they trace it back to us, we would have to close completely," Turkins said of the process by which county officials work to trace a COVID-19 patient's interactions in the community.
Closing completely because of an outbreak would mean employees would be off the payroll again and revenue needed to weather the storm would slow.
Linn and Benton County are currently in Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan. Phase 3, according to Gov. Kate Brown, is unattainable until there is a treatment for the virus or a vaccine. In Phase 2, restaurants and bars that can maintain social distancing can open and groups of up to 100 can gather outside.
Inside Homegrown Oregon Foods, markings on the floor tell people how close they can stand to each other and seating is limited. Business, Turkins said, is still not back to normal.
When the state first shut down, allowing only curbside and delivery service for restaurants, Turkins and her husband worked to fulfill orders. Not just to keep the doors open, but to provide for her special clientele.
The restaurant is gluten-free, one of the few in the area, and works with customers to meet their dietary needs. So the business's meal prep service never stopped during the closure.
"Our customers, they're health-conscious but not because they want to be," Turkins said. "Some have to be."
Customers' health played a role in the decision for Squirrel's Tavern in Corvallis to close as well.
Owner Greg Little said the business was open for five days in March serving to-go orders, but after that he closed the doors.
"We all decided we wanted to flatten the curve and be respectful of what was going on," he said. "We felt like we didn't need to be opened."
A backroom remodel has helped pass the time, but as Benton County continues to open, Squirrel's Tavern is considering its options.
"It's getting close to the point where we're thinking about opening," Little said. "But we haven't had our team meeting yet to talk out how that will look. My thing is, I'm not sure about opening up to everyone or a reservation system — that's the part I'm not sure of right now."
It's a decision that a lot of businesses are making in the face of increased COVID-19 cases in the state. Oregon has added more than 2,000 cases over the course of three weeks, with workplace outbreaks and community spread cases being cited for the spike.
At Homegrown in Albany, being open means limiting indoor seating and utilizing a new city program that allows outdoor seating as well. Hand sanitizer is also being provided, and cleaning protocols have been upgraded.
"I'm really proud of our downtown businesses," said Lise Grato, executive director of the Albany Downtown Association. "They opened a few hours for a few days, and what I'm seeing is some of those businesses expand those hours. What I'm hearing is concerns on how to best take care of customers and their health instead of the bottom line."
