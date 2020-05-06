Business owners support commissioners' plans to open

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Three area business owners told the Linn County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning they support the county’s efforts to jumpstart reopening the state.

Friday afternoon, Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker petitioned Gov. Kate Brown to allow the county to begin implementing the reopening of businesses with certain conditions. They expect to talk with the governor’s staff by phone on Thursday.

Mellissa Barnard, owner of Curls & Pearls Salon in Lebanon, said she has lost at least $12,000 in income since the governor ordered many businesses to close on March 23.

“I know you guys support us,” Barnard said. “It’s just so hard to figure out what to do. ... We are trained to deal with AIDS, MRSA and staph infections. We are highly trained, and I have protection supplies.”

Barnard said her building is large and customers would have ample personal space.

“We have a plan, and every client would have to wash their hands, and we would wear personal protective equipment,” Barnard said. “I have researched what other salons are doing in every state that has opened. We can do this safely.”

Barnard said she wasn’t looking for a handout.