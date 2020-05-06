Business owners support commissioners' plans to open

Three area business owners told the Linn County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning they support the county’s efforts to jumpstart reopening the state.
Friday afternoon, Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker petitioned Gov. Kate Brown to allow the county to begin implementing the reopening of businesses with certain conditions. They expect to talk with the governor’s staff by phone on Thursday.
Mellissa Barnard, owner of Curls & Pearls Salon in Lebanon, said she has lost at least $12,000 in income since the governor ordered many businesses to close on March 23.
“I know you guys support us,” Barnard said. “It’s just so hard to figure out what to do. ... We are trained to deal with AIDS, MRSA and staph infections. We are highly trained, and I have protection supplies.”
Barnard said her building is large and customers would have ample personal space.
“We have a plan, and every client would have to wash their hands, and we would wear personal protective equipment,” Barnard said. “I have researched what other salons are doing in every state that has opened. We can do this safely.”
Barnard said she wasn’t looking for a handout.
“I just want to open my business and get back to work,” she said.
Scott Sword of Sublimity, who is running for the House District 17 seat being vacated by Sherrie Sprenger, said operating a small logging company in these times is arduous.
“In normal times, we might need two or three rigs to get 10 people to a landing site,” Sword said. “Now, it’s supposed to one guy per truck. We don’t have that many trucks, and there isn’t enough room at the landing to safely park that many trucks.”
And mills have sharply cut back on log purchases.
“I barely made it through the slowdown in 2009,” Sword said. “Logging is a capital-intensive business. Our equipment costs millions and those payments continue, even when we don’t have cash flow.”
Angelita Sanchez owns Angel’s Rock and Roll Construction in Sweet Home and is secretary of Timber Unity, a grassroots organization composed of rural interests including logging, trucking, fishing, mining and farming.
“My company has lost many weeks of work, and I have not had any financial assistance,” Sanchez said. “I’m nervous that I am going to lose my business.”
Sanchez asked how Gov. Brown has the right to choose which businesses can remain open.
“Weed and liquor stores are open,” she said.
Board chair Nyquist told the trio that market conditions are the same for everyone right now.
Nyquist said he believes that once businesses are allowed to open, there will be a “substantial uptick” in the marketplace.
“But people have to have confidence in the reopening for it to be long-term,” he said.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Approved the purchase of new water barriers (a log boom) from Washington Product for Edgewater Marina on Foster Reservoir for $79,923. Attempts to repair the current boom have failed, according to Parks Director Brian Carroll.
— Were told by Carroll that campground closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic have allowed staff to complete numerous maintenance projects, including a new water system and playground equipment at Waterloo Park, expansion of the Whitcomb Creek Park campground, initial work at the new Bilyeu Den Park, and new yurts at Clear Lake Resort and Whitcomb Creek
— Approved a $154,000 increase in the clerk’s budget to be transferred to the GIS, assessor and corner preservation budgets.
