For Christmas a few years ago, Dave and Sharon Thormahlen of Corvallis received a new world.
They weren't allowed to explore all of it at first. It came in the form of the first chapter of "Tarnished Are the Stars," a science fiction novel written by their daughter Rose, who goes by the pen name Rosiee Thor.
The couple received a second chapter the following Christmas, then a third. They weren't allowed to see the rest.
"She wouldn't let us read anything," Dave Thormahlen quipped.
This year, however, the Thormahlens were finally able to visit the whole world at once — and now other readers can join them there. "Tarnished Are the Stars," published by Scholastic Press, is Thor's debut novel and will be featured at a book launch and reading with the author at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Grass Roots Books and Music in downtown Corvallis.
Inside the cover, the dedication reads: "For Mom and Dad (I guess you can finally read this one)."
Set on a terraformed planet where Earth's population has had to relocate, "Tarnished" centers on three young adults with various secrets to hide. Anna Thatcher is kept alive by a clockwork heart: forbidden technology in this new land. Nathaniel Fremont, the son of the tyrannical Commissioner, is on the hunt for Anna and to put a stop to the use of black market medical devices. And Eliza, a spy and assassin, is out to infiltrate the secrets of the Commissioner, no matter what it takes.
Reviewers bill the book as an LGBTQ science fiction novel that blends steampunk with the world-building of a space opera. To Thor, however, it's a story about people finding their identity.
She didn't start out to write a novel that included queer characters.
"Early drafts, it was straight as an arrow," said Thor, in a phone interview the day before the novel's release party at Powell's Books in Portland. "Didn't touch on those issues at all."
But the novel went through 11 revisions over nine years, enough time for Thor, now 27, to discover more of her own identity. Her characters became more fully realized in the same way.
An avid reader from early childhood, Thor said she would go through piles of books, but even the few that did mention queerness never gave it central stage.
"Those characters never had real stories," she said. "They never got to interact with their identity at all."
It's powerful to see yourself represented in a book, she added, but there's also power in telling your own story. So in "Tarnished," she said, "I wanted to make sure I was doing those identities justice, and doing my identities justice."
The novel centers queer characters and queerness but doesn't necessarily center its story on those characteristics, Thor said. Nor does this particular world stigmatize her characters — at least not for that part of their identity.
Instead, Thor's characters battle the question of how to exist in a world where the government, quite literally, has control over the technology that will allow you to live or die. That issue is what first sparked the idea of "Tarnished" when Thor was studying history at Western Oregon University in 2013.
She didn't set out to be an author. She wrote short books in elementary and middle school and began to think seriously of writing as a career while at Corvallis High School, but her initial plan was to become a history teacher. She loved the subject — every class felt like storytime, she said, only the story happened to be true — but eventually she decided she wanted to dedicate her time to writing rather than to a classroom.
(Today, Thor works for Essential Education, a Corvallis company that helps prepare people to take General Education Development exams. "I don't do a lot of teaching, but it's still in the wheelhouse of education-related work, which I'm definitely still very passionate about.")
She can't remember the exact catalyst for the idea of the girl with the clockwork heart, but it was strong enough to make her try talking a professor into letting her write the novel as an independent study project. The professor wouldn't budge, but Thor decided to start writing anyway.
At first, that's all "Tarnished" was: a start. "It was a train wreck," Thor said. "I got a fourth of the way through. Maybe a third. It was a mess."
She let the idea rest for a couple of years, then took it up again in 2015 for National Novel Writing Month, something she's been a part of for the past decade. This time, she made the challenge's 50,000-word manuscript goal within the time period, then added another 20,000-plus words in the following couple of months.
Having the camaraderie and the discipline of the novel-writing challenge helped, Thor said, as did a more complete plan for what the story was trying to say. The first draft of "Tarnished" was complete.
That was far from the end of the story, however. Thor went on to rewrite the book the following year, changing the setting from historical fiction to science fiction to free her characters from history's limitations. Then she entered a writing competition called Pitch Wars, got selected for the showcase and did two more rewrites with mentor Linsey Miller.
Incidentally, she said, that second rewrite had to be completed in three weeks to meet the deadline to send it out in response to query requests. "I barely slept," she recalled. "I was at a writing retreat and I kind of remember just crying a lot and drinking a lot of tea."
She made the deadline with a few hours to spare, but initially, nobody bit. But an online writing conference, WriteOnCon, led to interest from the woman who became her agent, Saba Sulaiman. The two of them revised the book twice more, and then Scholastic Press came calling — and wanted yet more edits.
Originally, Thor remembers thinking, she thought the girl with the clockwork heart might be a marketable idea. The memory makes her laugh. "Biggest prank I ever played on myself, because it was not marketable at all, and I had to work really hard to make it marketable."
But through all the revisions, that central idea about medical gatekeeping remained. In both our world and the world of "Tarnished," governments play a role in health care and can have the last say on life or death.
"I was really wanting to interrogate that," Thor said. "I didn't know what I wanted to say about that, but I knew there was something to be said."
While it explores the question, "Tarnished" isn't really a book about governments, either, Thor said. It's about finding your identity and knowing who you are and want to be, and deciding how much of that self you're willing to compromise.
Readers of "Tarnished" may come to that conclusion, she added, or they may simply enjoy the book as "a fun adventure," which is equally valid.
"I want them to take away what they need to take away," she said.