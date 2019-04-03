Albany’s city budget is not due to be submitted to the Budget Commission until May, but City Manager Peter Troeddson called for a meeting of the committee on Tuesday night.
“I asked for this additional meeting because we need to make you aware of the magnitude of the situation that confronts us and to advise you of the steps we’re taking to deal with it,” he said, a prelude to delivering bad news: Cuts to city staff and services will have to be made over the next two years in order to balance the budget and maintain a semblance of current services.
Troeddson told the committee that economic indicators pointed toward recession in the latter half of 2020, if not sooner. Housing starts — a key indicator — dropped 11.2 percent in December rather than the anticipated half-percent.
“It doesn’t look good,” he said, noting that city revenues were expected to rise but cost increases would outpace revenue gains. Labor costs are also expected to climb due in a large part to Public Employee Retirement System costs, estimated to be 33 percent in the coming year, and health insurance costs.
Troeddson said health insurance for firefighters was expected to jump 8 percent but negotiations brought that down to 4 percent. Health insurance costs for all other city employees will increase by 17.8 percent.
And while the city's general fund is expected to grow from $41 million to $43 million, the increase is not enough to maintain the current level of services, forcing the city to make cuts.
The Fire Department will see the most obvious changes. In year one of the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, the department will freeze three positions, meaning it won’t fill those vacancies. The budget for materials and services will be reduced, as will scheduled overtime. In year two, additional cuts will be made.
“There will have to be layoffs unless the landscape changes significantly,” Troeddson said. “We’ll have to end our participation in the Medic 71 partnership with Lebanon and Tangent due to the need to meet coverage in our existing area.”
Additionally, six dual firefighter/paramedic positions, the technical rescue team and a deputy fire marshal position will be cut. According to Troeddson, Fire Department management is evaluating current service levels and determining “where increased levels of risk will have to be tolerated.”
The Albany Police Department will also see cuts. In the first year of the two-year budget cycle, it will free three officer positions and one lieutenant position. It will maintain equipment replacement at the lowest possible funding level, reduce scheduled overtime and cut a training position during what Troeddson described as “a time when mandates for police training continue to rise.”
In year two, two additional officer positions will be frozen as well as another lieutenant position. The street crimes traffic unit will be cut. Sworn officers will drop to 58, the lowest since 2004 when there were 59 sworn officers in the department.
Troeddson said response times may increase and the city may be challenged to prevent crime rates from rising.
Other city departments that will have to adjust to the financial crunch include planning, which lost two positions during the last recession. Since then, long-range planning has fallen to the back burner, according to city staff. An increase in demand for the department’s services could cause an issue for the limited staff.
The municipal court, which only recently managed to fund the reopening of the court on Fridays may have to again operate only four days a week and end its amnesty program. Troeddson also said that the city anticipated an increase in indigent defense costs, currently $3,000 per person.
Albany Public Library is facing a $325,000 shortfall that will cause it to cut back on its community programs and discontinue its contribution to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library — a program that mails books to children from birth to the time they begin school. The library will also have to freeze one position.
Maple Lawn Preschool, which serves about 90 children a year, may close, saving the city the cost of three full-time positions.
“There is a significant deficit of preschool placements in Albany,” Troeddson said. “The closing of Maple Lawn will have a negative impact.”
Despite the need to make budgetary cuts, Troeddson told the committee he still believes the city can rebuild its reserves. City policy requires that reserves are between 5 and 15 percent. Troeddson said he hoped to increase the current level — five percent — by 1 percent each year.
He also suggested long-term fixes for the city’s financial situation, noting the possibility of creating a combined parks, recreation and library district, forming a fire district, outsourcing certain functions of the city and using the full amount of the 60 percent of transient lodging tax funds that state law earmarks for the city. He also said the city could negotiate for an increase in employee contribution to health insurance costs, increase franchise fees or institute a utility fee.
“These all have the potential to add to the financial burden of our citizens and I’m very aware of that,” Troeddson said. “Hence my statement that we will work with the budget we have.”
The commission, which is made up of the six members of the City Council and six citizen members, took no action. The first budget meeting is scheduled for May 7.