SWEET HOME — Firefighters from the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home and Springfield units, plus the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District, responded to a 1-acre fire in timber and brush off Brush Creek Road about 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Sweet Home unit forester Craig Pettinger said the fire was on property owned by the Bureau of Land Management. The blaze was about a mile away from Horse Rock and a mile north of the Linn and Lane county lines.
“It was reported by a passerby, and it’s a good thing because it would have been difficult to have spotted it due to all of the smoke in the air,” he said.
Pettinger said fire crews were able to drive right to the fire and contain it quickly.
“We don’t know what caused it, but there were a lot of shiny shell casings in the area. It looks like it’s a popular place to shoot,” Pettinger said.
Pettinger said the Weyerhaeuser contract helicopter made water drops to aid the five Department of Forestry engines and Sweet Home engine.
