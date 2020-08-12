Brownsville readies for 133rd Pioneer Picnic weekend

BROWNSVILLE — Things are going to look a bit different for the 133rd annual Linn County Pioneer Picnic this weekend in Brownsville.
Well, to be truthful, a whole lot different — for starters, it is usually held in June — but the show is going to go on, COVID-19 pandemic or not, organizers say.
The fun begins at 7 p.m. Friday with an opening ceremony, including the crowning of a queen, at Pioneer Park.
Princesses are Devin Rae Prescott, 17, the daughter of Michell Muller and Jason Prescott.
Devin will be a senior at Central Linn High School and says her favorite class is Blue Notes choir. She also enjoys taking college courses in writing and anatomy.
Devin has three older siblings: Kyla, Taylur and Trinity.
Madison Kay Williams, 18, graduated in June from Central Linn High School.
She is the daughter of David and Jackie Williams. She has seven siblings: Carol, Catie, Caila, Megan, Myles, Brandon and Jacob.
Blue Notes choir was her favorite class and she enjoys painting.
Junior Court princesses are Tori McDonald, the daughter of Kyle and Erin McDonald, and Karsen Webb, the daughter of Kaci Logan and Jamie Webb.
Grand marshals will be Floyd and Betty Jo Smith, whose families arrived in the valley by wagon train in 1845.
Their family has farmed the same land for eight generations, more than 150 years.
The Kiddie Shoebox Parade will be held Friday and Saturday at the Senior Center/American Legion building windows. Judging will be at noon on Friday. It is organized by the Pollyanna Club.
A reverse parade — in which residents decorate their yards and folks drive by — will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The theme is “Pioneer Farming.”
Awards will be presented, including Court’s Choice, Mayor’s Choice, Picnic Director’s Choice and People’s Choice.
Maps will be available for pickup in front of the Pioneer Picture Gallery Saturday morning, and this is also where participants can vote for the People’s Choice award.
The event is organized by the Central Linn Lions Club.
The annual Linn County Pioneer Picnic’s board of directors are: Debie Wyne, president; Linda McCormick, vice president; Holly Gosda, secretary; Leisa Keyser, treasurer; Edd Farwell, Karen Grant, Betsy Ramshur, directors; and Jenna Stutsman and Celia Lemhouse, members.
“As you can see, we will celebrate Pioneer Picnic in these different ways,” Wyne said. “Unfortunately, there will not be any food or craft vendors during the picnic in Pioneer Park. We encourage you to shop and eat locally to support the local businesses.”
Wyne added that Pioneer Park will be open to anyone who wishes to picnic together and have fun in the outdoors.
“Please remember to social distance and wear your masks as required in these public spaces,” Wyne added.
She also advised families to check the picnic website at www.pioneerpicnic.com and Linn County Pioneer Association on Facebook.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!